Building collapses in Mumbai; people feared trapped

A four-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Ghatkopar on Tuesday morning and several persons are feared trapped under the debris, an official of the city's civic body said.

Around eight to 10 persons are feared trapped under the debris of the structure which collapsed in Ghatkopar's Damodar Park area, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) fire brigade department chief P S Rahangdale said.

The civic body's control room received a call at around 10.43 am about the accident, he said.

Around eight fire engines, a rescue van and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot, he said.

"Our rescue team, fire brigade jawans and other senior officials of the BMC have also reached the spot. The rescue work is going on a war-footing," he said.

Further details were awaited.