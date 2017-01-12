Builder to pay Rs.15 lakh to 4 buyers for not giving flats on time

A consumer forum here has directed a private builder to refund nearly Rs.15 lakh to four buyers for not giving possession of flats on time, saying it amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The forum also awarded a compensation of Rs.50,000 to each of the four buyers who invested their money with a south Delhi- based firm VXL Realtors Private Limited which assured them delivery of the possession of flats within 12 months from the date of booking in 2007.

The firm contended that it was not able to handover the possession as it failed to get the required permission for construction from the authorities.

The forum, however, said, "Opposite party (firm) could not compel the complainants to shift to a new project and, therefore, it is a clear case of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the firm."

According to four separate complaints filed by Virendra Kumar Mahajan, Prabha Mahajan and P K Jain, all Mayur Vihar residents, and Deepti Mittal of Ghaziabad, they had approached the firm for buying a flat each in 2007 and paid Rs.3,98,970, Rs.4,00,000, Rs.2,80,800 and Rs.4,07,550 respectively.

The complaints further said that the firm assured the delivery of the flats within 12 months of booking but it failed to do so.

The firm, which was unable to keep its assurance, asked the buyers to shift to its new project in Indirapuram, an offer which was unacceptable to them.

Thereafter, the buyers approached the consumer forum seeking refund of their money.