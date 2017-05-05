BSF to install alarm system along unfenced border in Meghalaya

The BSF will soon install intruder detection alarm system along the unfenced border areas in Meghalaya to prevent infiltration and cattle smuggling, its Director General K K Sharma said today.



"Very soon we'll be installing the intruder detection alarm system which will make it possible for our troops to detect any intrusion in those areas," he told reporters here.



"There are some areas which are not yet fenced, but I must assure you that we are covering those gaps with technological solutions," said Sharma who was here to inaugurate the BSF s 8th Annual Medical Conference.



Meghalaya has over 100 "gaps" consisting of streams, rivers and drains apart from the 90 km unfenced portion along the 443 km border with Bangladesh.



In the past one year, he said, the BSF made its record seizure of cattle from the border and in the process 16 smugglers were also killed.



In the past three years, four BSF personnel were killed fighting smugglers, he said.



Commenting on the support from their counterparts in Bangladesh, the BSF DG said, "we have a good coordination with the BGB.



"BGB has taken action against those hideouts of Indian militants based on information provided by the BSF. It (Bangladesh) is no longer a safe haven for terrorists, he said.