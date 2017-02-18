BSF seizes 7 kg heroin worth Rs.35 crore near Indo-Pak border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have seized seven kg heroin, worth Rs.35 crore in the international black market, from near Kakar Border Out Post along the Indo-Pak border, officials said on Saturday.

Based upon specific information, a special joint search operation was carried out by BSF and a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team late Friday night at the border out post, a BSF official said.

During the operation, seven packets of the drug wrapped in yellow plastic insulation tape were seized, the official said.

The heroin is stated to be worth Rs.35 crore in the international black market, the official said.

No arrest has been made with regard to the seizure, the official said.