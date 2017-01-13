BSF-CRPF Jawans videos: Uttarakhand Police issues advisory

Taking a cautious note of the BSF and CRPF jawans rendering their grievances online, the Uttarakhand Police issued social media advisory for its personnel and strictly asked them to use it for professional work.

The eight point advisory, issued in Dehradun on Friday by the Police Head Quarters, directs the state police staff to follow department process for lodging any grievances. Criticizing state/central government policies on social media is not permitted.

Even sharing service related photograph and information is banned on social media. Spreading rumour and making harsh religious or communal comment too can land policemen in trouble. Learning a lesson from the BSF and CRPF Jawans viral videos, the Uttarakhand Police has decided to nominate welfare officers for solving grievances of its staff.

The Uttarakhand Police has also advised its cops not to share any link without verifying.