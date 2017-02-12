Bridal message at Agra poll booth

Shweta Kushwaha was the head turner at a polling booth set up in the Taj city as she cast her vote decked in bridal finery in the first phase of UP polls.

All set to leave her parents' house Shweta, who got married on February 10, decided to exercise her franchise before leaving for the groom's house on Saturday.

Not to dampen her enthusiasm, Shweta's father Prem Kishore Kushwaha and mother-in-law accompanied her to the booth set up at G D Public School here.

Agra, which was among the districts that went to polls in the first of the seven-phase UP elections, witnessed a heavy turnout of voters on Saturday.