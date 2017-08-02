Braids chopping: Police still clueless

Even after a day a case was registered in the incident of chopping of braids of three women in Chawal area of South West Delhi, police are still clueless.

Three cases were registered on Monday at Chawala police station after three women reported that their braids were chopped while sleeping.

In a press conference on Monday, DCP Surender Kumar told reporters that the villagers are suspecting the involvement of witchcrafts. But police are investigating the incident.

"We have deployed police teams in civil dresses in the area to probe the incident. We are also analysing the CCTV footages of the area to get any clue of the incident," said the DCP.

Villagers of Kanganheda in Chawala are having sleepless nights. Sri Devi, 58, one of the victims, whose braids were chopped off on Sunday is terrified.

"While sleeping, I felt someone was plugging my ponytail. I ignored it initially, but after half-an-hour when I woke up, I found myself lying on the floor with braids chopped off," Sri Devi told The Statesman.

However, other victims Munish and Omvati, refused to discuss the incident and kept themselves locked in their rooms.

"Since the incident, she has not come out of her house. Her kids told us she is very sad and disturbed," said Lokesh, a neighbour.

Her husband Manohar is also terrified with the incident. He said, "This is unusual and I did not hear anything like this before."

Manoj said the villagers are frightened and scared. "No one is sleeping. All are worried," said Manoj. The village youth believe that some gang is involved.

But some elders blamed it for black magic, sin or evil spirits. Babu Kishor, 79, a shopkeeper, said the women are targeted for the sins committed by the villagers. "There are possibilities that some evil spirits are behind it," said Babu Kishor.

Till the time the reasons behind the mysterious incidents are revealed, villagers are trying various ways to stop recurrence of such incidents. Prayers, night vigil and and staying together are some of the steps they have adopted.

"There is no clue yet and no arrest has been done. We hope to get some breakthrough very soon," said a senior police officer.