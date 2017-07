The first Boeing 747 Air India trial flight landed at the Srinagar international airport on Wednesday.



"The trial flight was operated for the first time by Air India," an airport official said.



Air India will operate Boeing 747 flights from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia from July 25 to ferry Hajj pilgrims.



A total of 8,100 Hajj pilgrims will be performing the pilgrimage this year from Jammu and Kashmir. Some 840 pilgrims will fly each day from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia.