The Shiv Sena is leading on 39 and BJP on 25 in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as per the latest trends.

Besides, the Congress is leading on 9, NCP on 2 and MNS on 3 seats, a State Election Commission official said.

Counting got underway for polls to 10 civic bodies, including cash-rich BMC, and 25 zilla parishads and 283 panchayat samitis across Maharashtra at 10 AM.