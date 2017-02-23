BMC polls: Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam offers resignation

Embarrassed by the serious drubbing in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday offered to resign from his post.

The Congress was leading in just 22 of the 227 wards at 2 pm as counting of votes cast in the elections to the country's biggest civic body was underway.

This is the party’s worst show in 20 years and in the previous polls in 2012, the Congress had won 52 wards.

The Shiv Sena notched early leads and was leading in 93 wards at 2 pm while the BJP was ahead in 68 wards.

Mumbai witnessed a record 55 per cent voter turnout in the civic elections as nearly five million people exercised their franchise.

Counting of ballot has also been taken up simultaneously in nine other major civic bodies, 26 zilla parishads and 283 panchayat samitis across Maharashtra, which voted in the two-phase elections on February 16 and February 21.