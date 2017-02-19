BJP youth wing leader kills wife over a fight

In a sensational incident, a BJP leader of the city youth wing, killed his wife with his pistol followed by a fight. A case of murder has been registered against the accused politician and his family members in Medical police station.

It all started on Friday evening when Kuldeep Tomar, a resident of Medical thana area of the city, entered into a fight with his wife Poonam (45). The fight between the couple went to the extreme that enraged Tomar whipped out his licensed pistol and fired on her. The bullet pierced into her skull and she was immediately rushed to a private hospital where the doctors did her surgery. But ill fated Poonam could not survive and died on Saturday night.

Tomar had been associated with the youth wing of the BJP and currently he is the president of Tejgarhi Vyapaar Association. He had a licensed pistol which he did not deposit at the time of the election in the area police station and used in the crime.

Meanwhile, the family members of deceased Poonam arrived in the town from Saharanpur and registered a case of murder against her husband and his family members in the Medical police station.

According to sources the accused was trying to have a compromise with Poonam`s family to which they had refused. Her brother Praveen Kumar charged that Tomar was in a relationship with a divorced woman because of which he tortured Poonam.

BJP leaders and MLA Sangeet Som visited hospital after the incident and consoled the grieved family.