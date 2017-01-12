BJP youth wing asks hotels to promote cashless transactions

The youth wing of city BJP has urged hotel owners to promote cashless transactions among customers and encourage them to make payment using mobile wallets and other electronic devices.

Pushing for cashless transactions in the hospitality sector, Mohit Kamboj, President of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Mumbai unit, has written a letter to the Hotel Association of India (HAI) in this regard.

Kamboj appealed to hotels to promote use of mobile wallets such as Bhim, the Centre's flagship digital payment application, apart from other modes of e-payments, and become part of the Government's push for digitisation of financial transactions.

"Your institution, being an important partner of the tourism industry, has a pivotal role in encouraging people to adopt and switch over to cashless economy system, promoted by the Government of India.

"Your association has a duty towards the welfare of our country. Your insistence and motivation to switch over to e-payments by your esteemed customers would not only pave the way for a clean economy but will also help the cause of Government of India," said the letter.

Established in 1996, the HAI represents a large spectrum of the hospitality industry. Its members range from major hotel groups to heritage and small hotels.

It also provides information advisory, consultative and representative services to the industry, for which it also serves as a national point of reference.

"Kamboj, who has organised several programmes in the metropolis on promotion of cashless transactions, "I have written to the association after coming to know that hotels are hesitant about adopting mobile wallets. I believe that being an important stakeholder in (Prime Minister) Modiji's drive of going cashless, they will do so."