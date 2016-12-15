BJP yet to decide on pre-poll alliance in Meghalaya

The ruling BJP is yet to decide on stitching together a pre-poll alliance to fight against the ruling Congress in Meghalaya.



"We have been working like visiting guests here. But now, BJP has come here to stay. Hereafter, BJP is not going to be a visiting guest to Garo Hills. It is going to be a party of the people of Garo Hills," BJP National General Secretary in-charge Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav told journalists here on Saturday.



He also made it clear that the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a front led by the BJP, and which includes several regional parties from the region, is a 'development alliance'.



Madhav was here in Tura, the headquarters of the Garo Hills region. In the 60-member Meghalaya House, the Garo Hills region comprises of 24 Assembly segments while the remaining are in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.



"When elections come we will decide (about alliances). When we decide, we will go by your (party workers) opinion. We will seek your views. Do not stop working now, and strengthen the party with a singular objective that Meghalaya should see a government that is ready to travel with PM Narendra Modi shoulder to shoulder," Madhav said.



The BJP leader who inaugurated the BJP's regional office here, urged party workers to "work hard" for the remaining months in the run up to the Assembly poll, which is slated to be held next year.



"We thought we needed to have a government in the state that is in sync with the Prime Minister's government in Delhi. Unfortunately, the present state government here led by Mukul Sangma has acquired the notoriety of being a corrupt and an inefficient government. Meghalaya deserves much better," he added.



The BJP National General Secretary said that the party was working hard to improve its electoral prospects in the state.



"When I enter Meghalaya from Guwahati, I see only the factories that are being closed down. This utter lack of governance is quite visible for the naked eye to see. It is a fact that people feel, and am sure the people will convey their feelings at an appropriate time when elections come."