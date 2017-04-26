BJP win due to EVM 'wave': Gopal Rai

The AAP on Wednesday termed the BJP's victory in the Delhi municipal polls as a result of alleged tampering of EVMs.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai, speaking to the media after the counting trends showed the BJP making a clean sweep in the civic polls, said: "This is not a Modi wave, this is an EVM wave. This is the same wave that they (BJP) used in the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab polls."

The AAP has alleged tampering of the Electronic Voting Machines and had demanded a paper trail proof of the voting, which was turned down by the courts.

