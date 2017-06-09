'BJP will disappear from Bengal'

Leading Bengali singer-composer Kabir Suman on Friday termed the BJP as "ignorant" and claimed that the party would eventually disappear from Bengal politics as they have no knowledge about the state and its people.

"There is a political party in Bengal named BJP. They are ignorant. They do not know a thing about Bengal. They would eventually have to disappear from here," Suman, a former MP, said speaking at the ruling Trinamool Congress's Martyrs' Day rally.

"They think that they understand the Hindus here but they do not," he said addressing the massive gathering.

Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party was not even worthy of people's anger and disgust, Suman warned that they would be stopped by the common people if they try to create any ruckus.

"Do not get angry with them. They are not even worthy of it. If they try to create any trouble, just stop them. They will go away," Suman added.

