The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would observe ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ across the state to revive memories of the 64-day long Kargil war to successfully liberate territories occupied by Pakistani forces on 26 July 1999.

The state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti said the day is observed as ‘Vijay Diwas’ to recall the martyrdom of 452 soldiers out of which 52 were from Himachal Pradesh who laid down their lives for achieving the national goal of defeating Pakistani soldiers. “The Himachali soldiers had shown exceptional courage in the line of duty and two of them including Capt Vikram Batra (posthumously) and Sanjay Kumar were awarded with Paramveer Chakra,” he said.

Satti said the party would organise Vijay Diwas celebrations till block level and all the party workers have been instructed to attend the event in their respective areas.