BJP sees red as list of Uttarakhand poll candidates goes viral

The Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forced to file a police complain after a fake candidate list of the party, short listed to contest state assembly polls, became viral on the social media.

The leak of the 33 names created ripples in the BJP, as those who failed to figure protested at the party headquarter. The list did appear genuine as it was printed on the official letter head of BJP chief Amit Shah and was marked to state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt.

BJP approached Dehradun Police on Thursday and filed a complain alleging misuse of social media by unidentified persons for damaging the party.

BJP Spokesperson Devendra Bhasin said, “It appears someone is deliberately doing this for causing damage to our party. We have approached the police to take action against the culprits who are behind the conspiracy.”

The fake list episode is likely to end soon as BJP is likely to declare its candidate list for Uttarakhand assembly elections by next week.