BJP resorts to nationalism when cornered, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the BJP of taking recourse to nationalism and patriotism whenever it was cornered on any issue.

Releasing a video clip of BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari seemingly making fun of people standing in bank queues, AAP MLA Sourabh Bhardwaj said the Bharatiya Janata Party was playing with people's sentiments.

In the video, Tiwari is seen telling other BJP leaders how he invoked patriotic sentiments to goad people into standing in queues at banks and ATMs after the November 8 demonetisation.

The other BJP leaders are seen laughing with him.

Bhardwaj told reporters that the issue was not about BJP leaders making fun of people but about the BJP's larger strategy.

"Whenever BJP leaders are left with no reasonable argument, they resort to issues of patriotism and nationalism," he said.