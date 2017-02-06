BJP releases fourth list of candidates for UP polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the fourth list of nine candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

In the list, finalised by the party's Central Election Committee, the candidates have been named for Bikapur, Ballia Nagar, Bairia, Mughlasarai, Sakaldiha, Saiyadraja, Bhadohi, Gyanpur and Marihan assembly seats.

Most of these seats will go to the polls in the seventh phase.

The seven-phase assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held between February 11 and March 8. The results will be out on March 11.