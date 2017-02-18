BJP protests against anti-farmer policies of Himachal govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced to stage protest against the Congress government in Himachal for failing to protect interests of farmers and horticulturalists on February 21.

Former Horticulture Minister Narendra Bragta said party workers along with horticulturalists and farmers would stage protest at Directorate of Horticulture on 21 February. A memorandum would also be submitted to Governor Acharya Devvrat on 22 February.

“The state government has imported and distributed virus infected apple rootstocks among farmers which had caused damage to apple economy of the state,” Bragta said, adding the Congress leaders and officials are now trying to hush the entire matter.

The BJP leader said the Congress party had made tall promises of improving the farmers' economy during the 2012 assembly elections. However, after coming into power, the government seems to have forgotten its promises. “The Congress had promised to provide up to 75 per cent compensation to horticulturalists in case of damage due to hailstorms. Although the government had not provided any compensation to them for losses to them due to hailstorms during the last four years,” he said.

Not only this, the government had failed to implement the Union government’s schemes for farmers that has resulted in farmers not being able to avail benefits of these schemes, he added.