BJP promises protection to roadside liquor outlets hit by SC ban

The BJP, if returned to power, will work towards giving protection to licenced liquor outlets along Goa's state and national highways which face closure due to a recent judgement by the Supreme Court banning them, because of high rate of accidents, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said on Sunday.

The Goa BJP, in its manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections, promises to examine ways and means to protection to the nearly 2,500 licenced bars and liquor outlets, which are located within 200 meters of the state's major roads.

"We are examining the issue, that is one thing. Preliminary surveys are being done to see. First and foremost we have to accept that we are a touristic state and how many restaurants are affected. In Goa it is just not that it is a liquor shop. Most of the restaurants have the facilities and all restaurants to the extent of about over 2,500 are affected in this," Parsekar said.

"So we are exploring a possibility of all possible measures to give protection to these restaurants," he added.

The Supreme Court in its order in December had ordered a ban on all licences liquor outlets located within 200 meters from state highways and national highways citing high number of accident involved drunken driving.

The BJP in its manifesto also promises to eliminate unemployment, give tourism an industry status, etc.