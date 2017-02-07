BJP now considers party MPs also for Uttarakhand CM post

BJP has changed its stand on considering party legislature only for the Chief Minister post, if the party is voted to power in Uttarakhand. Now, BJP will also be considering its Member of Parliament from Uttarakhand for the coveted post.

After facing regular attack from Congress for not projecting any Chief Minister candidate for the Uttarakhand poll, BJP president Amit Shah countered the query at his public rally in Ghansali (Tehri) on Tuesday.

Amit Shah said, “Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harsh Rawat is confused and constantly ask, who is BJP’s CM face? In Congress only Rawat is left, we have a big poll of leaders. We have MLAs here and Member of Parliament from Uttarakhand in Delhi. We all will gather and selected one person. You don’t need to worry Rawat ji.”

Congress has project Harish Rawat as Chief Minister, while BJP was maintaining silence on it. BJP national leader used to aver that the Chief Minister will be among the elected MLA. But, by including Uttarakhand’s Member of Parliaments the saffron party has given an indication to B.C Khanduri, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Ajay Tamta and Ramesh Pokhriyal that their ’Acchey Din’ might return.

Giving an argument on why people need to vote for BJP in Uttarakhand, BJP chief Amit Shah said, “Even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to develop Uttarakhand, he would not get co-operation of the Chief Minister. Because Madam (Sonia Gandhi) will not permit the CM to do so. That’s why you require double engine-one in Delhi and other in Uttarakhand- for ensuring development here.”

Congress yet again raised the issue. This time senior Congress leader and national spokesperson Manish Tiwari attacked BJP by asking, "Will BJP make Narendra Modi or Amit Shah their Chief Minister in Uttarakhand. The biggest weakness of BJP is that they don’t have faith in their local leaders.”

Harish Rawat was on target of Amit Shah and he narrated the tv sting operation to highlight the ongoing corruption during the Harish Rawat rule at Ghansali.