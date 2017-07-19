BJP MPs demand President's rule in HP

Cornering the state government on charges of lawlessness in the state, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has demanded President’s rule in Himachal Pradesh.

A delegation headed by Union Health Minister JP Nadda and HP BJP Members of Parliament (MP’s) Shanta Kumar, Anurag Singh Thakur, Virender Kashyap and Ram Swaroop Sharma on Wednesday met the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh demanding President’s rule, requested him to send directions from the Central government to maintain law and order in the state.

The delegation urged the Central government to seek details of the ‘Gudia’ case from the state government immediately.

Shimla MP Virender Kashyap said that the recent happening in the state was enough strong ground to ladies could live with pride and dignity.

Raj Nath Singh was apprised of the failure of law and order machinery in the state in the last few months by the delegation and also about the alleged gangrape and murder of girl in the Kotkhai area of Shimla district recently that has sparked strong protests from peace loving citizens of the state.

This has also led to sense of insecurity amongst the common man, especially women and young girls, who are feeling insecure due to the virtual collapse of law and order machinery and failure of law enforcing agencies to arrest the goonda and criminal elements that has free run in the state.

Strong perception has emerged in state, that state government is shielding the killers of the innocent girl, they alleged.

There has been a complete failure of the state police department in cracking this case and told that state police could not arrest even a single person for ten days after the alleged gangrape and murder of the girl, they alleged, adding that when public pressure increased on the government then state government send the case to CBI.

Anurag Thakur also raised the issue of complete collapse of law and order in the state in the parliament and demanded the central government’s intervention so as to safeguard the lives and property of innocent people of the state.

Himachal Pradesh is known as Dev Bhoomi and instances like this should never take place on the holy land of HP, he added.

He charged that one of the accused was killed in the prison and constant efforts are being made to tamper with the truth.

“Justice should be provided to ‘Gudia’ and her family and the culprits should be punished,” he said.