BJP legislator Mathura Prasad Pal dead

After a long battle with cancer, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Mathura Prasad Pal died on Saturday in Mathura.

He was being taken to Medanta hospital in Gurugram when he breathed his last at Mathura.

His body is being taken to his native village Maidupur Badhapur, in Kanpur rural where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is flying in to pay his tributes.

Mathura Prasad Pal was an MLA from Sikandara. His body would be briefly kept at his Gitanagar residence in Kanpur.

He was last seen in public on July 17, when he came on a wheel chair to cast his vote in the presidential election in the state assembly.

Adityanath has mourned the demise of Pal and recalled his services for the poor and downtrodden.