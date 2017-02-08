BJP leads in star war, Congress yet to launch counter attack

BJP has taken lead against Congress in fielding star campaigners for Uttarakhand assembly polls. The saffron party will be giving finishing touched to its elections programme by hosting four public rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the hill state in the coming days.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat is wagging a lone war against the big BJP armoury so far. Rawat has so far failed to get support from top Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh for th polls in Uttarakhand.

Though Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was to visit Haridwar and other places earlier this week, but his programme was cancelled and it has been rescheduled. Rahul is now expected to visit on 12 February.

BJP leaders who have campaigned in Uttarakhand, in the past few days, include party president Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P Nadda, senior party leader Shahnawaz Hussain, etc to mention a few.

Cine star turned politicians Smriti Irani and Hema Malani are to campaign in Uttarakhand in the coming days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rally in Haridwar on 10 February, in Pithoragarh the next day and at Srinagar/Ruderpur on 12 February.