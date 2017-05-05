BJP leaders habitual liars: Virbhadra Singh

Taking strong exception to charges of corruption leveled against him by Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) chief Amit Shah, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh said that the BJP leaders were habitual of mudslinging and character assassination.

Singh said Shah should know that just merely by terming someone as corrupt did not make a person corrupt. “Everyone knows the role of BJP leaders in the infamous Godhra riots,” he said, adding to level false allegation or indulge in character assassination had become the habit of leaders of BJP which never believes in facts and try to manipulate the things.

"It is wrong practice in politics to level baseless charges on opponents. Politics should be healthy and not based on mudslinging", he said.

He said that former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and his son Anurag Thakur in connivance with Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley had conspired against him by leveling false charges.

“So much so, three central investigating agencies were probing a single charge of my income tax returns which had long been closed,” he said.

The CM said it was for the first and the last time he was quoting the name of opponent leader in his speech. “Henceforth, whatever, the BJP leaders say, I will consider it as their mere frustration and nothing else,” Singh said.

Though Amit Shah was the guest of the state but I think he had no right to involve himself in giving unruly statements. He was speaking as if he was the judge though the matter was still sub-judice, he said, while advising him to not to be a judge himself before the judgement of the Court.