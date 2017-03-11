BJP leader makes obscene remarks about Mamata, draws flak

A BJP leader on Sunday drew flak from political opponents and civil society for making obscene comments about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Addressing a street corner protest, Bharatiya Janata Party's observer for West Midnapore district Shaymapada Mondal virtually compared Banerjee to an "eunuch".



"Today you cannot understand whether Mamata Banerjee is a female or a male. Those who have been eunuchs in trains and buses, I will say our didi (as Banerjee is called) has become an eunuch," he said.



The street corner meeting was held at the end of a BJP rally in West Mdinapore district's Chanadrakona Road demanding arrest of the Trinamool leaders involved in Saradha chit fund scam and Narada sting footage video, in which around a dozen Trinamool leaders were purportedly seen accepting bundles of notes in lieu of a promise to help a fictitious company.



Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said the language used does not gel with Bengal's political culture.



Theatre personality Manoj Mitra wondered why in today's politics, detestable and obscene comments were being made so frequently.



Thespian Rudraprasad Sengupta condemned the comments and asked Prime Minister Narandra Modi why he was not taking action against such BJP leaders who were resorting to such comments so frequently.