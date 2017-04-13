BJP heads to landslide win, dedicates victory to slain CRPF jawans

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is on its way to becoming the winner in the Delhi MCD elections, has dedicated its victory to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Sukma Maoist attack.

A poster was put up outside the BJP headquarters dedicating the MCD win to the jawans.

Over 26 CRPF personnel were on Monday martyred by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in the bloodiest attack in the state since 2013.

As per reports, BJP is leading in 141 wards, while the AAP, which is at the second spot, leads in 40. Congress has its claims in just 28 wards as counting progresses in the Delhi civic polls.