BJP government pushing communal agenda in UP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday expressed concern at the "rising caste and communal tension" in the state and blamed the ruling BJP's "communal agenda" as the reason behind frequent tension in the state.

"There is no law and order in the state and people are now seeing the real face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," she said in a statement.

She added that the fact that processions were being taken out without the requisite permission of the district authorities and efforts were being made to fan caste and communal tension were indicators that the Yogi Adityanath government in the state was rolling out its agenda of communalism.

She also slammed the state government for making "tall promises and hollow announcements by its ministers while no work is taking place on the ground".

The Dalit leader accused the government of failing to control criminals in the state.