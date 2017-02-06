BJP fields 19, Cong 17 candidates with criminal cases in Uttarakhand 

BJP has field a record 19 candidates with criminal records in Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Congress is not far behind, with 17 candidates having criminal record.

The Uttarakhand Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 637 candidates from 34 political parties, including 6 national parties, 4 state parties, 24 unrecognized parties and 261 independent candidates, who are contesting in the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections to be held on 15 February.

The study states that 19 (27%) out of 70 candidates from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), 17 (24%) out of 70 candidates from Indian National Congress (INC), 7 (10%) out of 69 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 4 (7%) out of 55 candidates from Uttarakhand Kranti Dal , 2 (10%) out of 20 candidates from Samajwadi Party (SP) and 32 (12%) out of 261 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the contrasting candidates, five have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302) against themselves. While five other are facing cases of attempt to murder. Five candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat is among the top-five candidates with highest income as declared in Income Tax Return. Rawat has disclosed income of Rs.6.31 Crore and additional four Crore (Spouse+Dependent) to gain second place.

Mumbai based Uttarakhandi businessman Mohan Prasad Kala has declared 75 Crore plus Rs.21 Crore (Spouse+Dependent) to top the highest income table.

BSP’s Rajeev Agarwal with Rs.23 Crore and an additional Rs.3 crore is on the third spot.

Only 256 candidates contesting Uttarakhand Assembly election have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 340 candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

A mere nine percent women (total 56) are contesting in the Uttarakhand Assembly election, 2017.