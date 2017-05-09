BJP demands NIA probe into TMC office blast in Burdwan

The BJP in West Bengal on Tuesday demanded an NIA investigation into the bomb blast that took place in a TMC party office in Burdwan district on Sunday evening.

BJP state secretary Locket Chatterjee said that the bomb blast was suspected to be a handiwork of jehadis.

"It's a big conspiracy and the TMC is also involved in it," Chatterjee alleged.

The TMC office was blown off in a huge blast suspected to have been caused by explosives stored inside the structure.

The exact location of the office is Pichkudi Dhaal in Ausgram in Burdwan district.

Chatterjee claimed, "In the Khagragarh blast, also in Burdwan district, we had said that jehadis were making bombs and it was proven later in an NIA investigation. In this case too Jehadi link will come out."

"The TMC can't shirk its responsibility as the blast took place inside the party office," she said.

The Khagragarh blast, which occurred on October 2, 2014 had claimed two lives. The NIA later found that the two killed were all Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen operatives from Bangladesh.

Senior TMC leader and Burdwan district president Anubrata Mandal dismissed Chatterjee's statement as 'baseless'.