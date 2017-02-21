BJP demands apology for SP leader's 'terrorist' remark

The BJP on Monday took strong exception to Samajwadi Party leader and minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh calling both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah ‘aatankwaadi’ or terrorist.

The BJP Uttar Pradesh in-charge Om Prakash Mathur and party spokesman Sambit Patra were quick to react and termed SP minister Rajendra Chaudhary’s remarks about the Prime Minister as ‘unprecedented’ and ‘shameful’ and sought an apology from the Samajwadi Party.

Though there was no immediate reaction from the top SP leadership about their minister’s observations, the BJP lost no time to project it as an SP line and asked the party to apologise.

Patra interpreted the SP leader’s remarks as an indication of party’s ‘exasperation’ amid the ongoing polling process. Campaigning for the fourth phase of elections is coming to an end tomorrow.

“Unacceptable comment by Samajwadi Govt Minister Rajendra Chaudhary!...is-se Samajwadi Party ki bokhlahat saf jhalakti hain…SP Maafi Mange,” Sambit Patra tweeted.

Om Prakash Mathur said such a ‘shameful’ statement has never been used against a Prime Minister. ”Shameful! I have never seen such treacherous statements used for PM. Exhibits SP’s bid to seduce minority voters,” Mathur tweeted.

Choudhary made the remarks at a public meeting. He accused both Modi and Amit Shah, currently busy campaigning in UP, of terrorising voters in the state.

“Yeh dono aatankvaadi hain, Narendra Modi aur Amit Shah. Dono aatank paida kar rahein hain loktantra mein (They both are terrorists, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. They both are creating terror in a democracy),” the SP leader reportedly said.

“BJP president Amit Shah has no role to play and he is merely following instructions on what he has to say. He goes ahead and scares people. His own party workers are afraid of him…They are creating an atmosphere of fear among the voters… they are polluting the political environment in the country,” Choudhary charged.