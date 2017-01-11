Taking note of hue and cry amongst citizens after heavy snowfall in Shimla and other areas of the state, BJP on Wednesday criticized Himachal government for its inefficiency in handling the situation.

Hamirpur BJP MP Anurag Thakur lashed at the Congress government and said, the government has failed miserably at safeguarding the interest of the common man. “The state capital is undergoing a serious problem wherein residents have been left to fend for themselves with the problem of unavailability of water and electricity for over five days now,” he said, adding, on the other hand, the Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh made tall claims that the problem would be resolved at the earliest.

However, the water and electricity department have informed that the supplies would be made available only by January 13. This means that the people will have to suffer for a longer period of time, he claimed.

Thakur said, the road connectivity has also come to a standstill to an extent that ambulances are facing difficulty in reaching patients. However, one must make note of the fact that even in such an adverse condition, Chief Minister along with his family managed to reach Delhi to defend their disproportionate assets case. “A special six kilometers track was prepared for them to reach the Helicopter, which further took them to Delhi,” he added.

The BJP MP added this state of affairs has poorly reflected on the tourism as well. Tourists flocked in a large number in the city to witness the snowfall. Though, most of them have left with a bitter experience, given to the mismanagement of the government in restoring normalcy in the city.

Meanwhile, the issue also ruled the BJP State Executive meet at Baddi in Solan district, around 107 kms from here wherein BJP leaders said fake promises, lame excuses and irresponsible attitude is what Congress government is made up of and the present conditions clearly depict the same.

“One can only imagine that if this is the state of the capital, then what would be the condition of close by villages and how people must be making their ends meet there,” BJP leaders said.

BJP termed the Congress government’s four years rule as disappointing and said the party had failed on all accounts. “Congress party failed to fulfill poll promises and even the government had backtracked on its major promise of providing unemployment allowance to youths,” they added.