BJP conspiring to crush AAP, says Sanjay Singh

The AAP on Monday blamed the BJP and the central government for the charges hurled by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying this was part of a larger conspiracy to "finish off" the party and to "silence" the opposition.



Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh told the media that the kind of allegations Mishra had made made it clear that he was being used to harass Kejriwal and other ministers in the Delhi government.



"Mishra is now speaking the language of the BJP and Congress. He is saying the same thing the two parties had been saying for months. This makes it clear who is behind all this," Sanjay Singh said.



A day after he was sacked, Mishra alleged that he saw Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendar Jain.



Mocking the claim, Sanjay Singh wondered if Kejriwal invited Mishra to witness the so-called bribe-taking or to count the currency notes.



Mishra also alleged that Jain had facilitated a land deal worth Rs 50 crore for a Kejriwal relative.



"Making such serious allegations, Mishra did not even feel it important to clarify when the deal was conducted and which relative of Kejriwal was involved," Singh said.



On Monday, Mishra filed a complaint regarding what is known as the Water Tanker Scam with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) saying Kejriwal delayed action in the case.



Sanjay Singh said it was Mishra who had repeatedly said that Kejriwal "had nothing to do with the scam" and the ACB was under pressure to "frame him by any means possible".



"The ACB is under the central government which is ruled by the BJP. It is the BJP which is behind all this."



Sanjay Singh said that at a time when the country was facing serious internal and external security threats, the only priority for the BJP and the central government was to finish off the AAP.



"Our only fault is that we are fighting for the rights of the poor and the marginalized and are raising our voice against the politics of hate. They want to silence our voice."



Kejriwal had "zero tolerance for corruption", the AAP leader added.