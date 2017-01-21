BJP Bengal vice president sent to jail

The BJP's West Bengal unit Vice President Jayprakash Majumdar, arrested for allegedly taking money from School Service Commission candidates by promising them jobs, was on Saturday sent to jail till February 3.



Majumdar spent six days in police custody after his arrest on January 14.



The judge at Bidhannagar court also rejected a bail plea moved by the defence counsel.



During the hearing the prosecution did not plead for any more police remand for Majumdar, and prayed that he be sent to jail.



The prosecution also pleaded for slapping charges under two more sections of the Indian Penal Code - 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 120b (Punishment of criminal conspiracy).



Earlier, Majumdar was booked under section 420 (cheating), section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and section 506 (threat to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.



The BJP leader was arrested at the Bidhannagar North police station after seven hours of intense grilling following a complaint by Arup Ratan Roy that Majumdar had taken Rs 7.20 lakh in two tranches promising to get jobs for the SSC candidates by moving the Supreme Court.