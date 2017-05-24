BJP accuses Mamata of graft, demands resignation

The BJP on Wednesday demanded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation after a TV channel claimed that her nephew Abhishek had received Rs 1.15 crore in the garb of investment from a tained realtor.

Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said Banerjee as a Leader of Opposition had protested and demanded the realtor, Raj Kishore Modi's arrest in an alleged land grab case.

But after she became the Chief Minister, Raj Kishore Modi invested Rs 1.15 crore in Abhishek's company Leaps & Bounds, the BJP leader said.

"It is a case against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It's an open and shut case of quid pro quo. They owe an explanation. A proper enquiry needs to be done. She has lost her moral right to rule. She will have to give a convincing answer otherwise she has to resign," Javadekar told reporters here.

He was responding to an alleged expose by Times Now TV channel that claimed that it has accessed a series of documents suggesting that Abhishek's company, Leaps & Bounds, received the payment from the realtor, who is being probed for alleged land grabbing and attempt to murder.

The BJP leader drew parallels between Banerjee's complicity in an alleged graft case and corruption charges against Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

"It's similar to the cases related to Vadra and Tejashwi Yadav. Scam after scam is happening in West Bengal. Sharada to Narada to Rose Valley and NPA and retirement scams. The government is completely defenceless," he said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra coined a term "Total Mamata for Corruption" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Banerjee.

"Nepotism at its best there which has been exposed," Patra said.