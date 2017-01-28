BJP accuses Congress government of neglecting health sector

Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Prem Kumar Dhumal on Saturday criticized Congress government for neglecting health sector in the state, despite Centre granting adequate funds for the same.

Dhumal said Union Health Ministry had sanctioned over Rs.1500 crore for health sector in Himachal but still health services are in poor condition.

“There are hundreds of vacancies of doctors and other staff in hospitals of the state which leads us to believe that Himachal government is failing to properly utilize the central grants,” he said, adding or may be the government is satisfied with its abysmal performance.

The former chief minister said Union Health Minister J P Nadda has recently allotted Rs.30 crore for strengthening State Drug Regulatory Authority to improve health services in the state.

“The state government should properly utilize the grants as the government had failed in even preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for upgradation of facilities at IGMC Shimla, Tanda Medical College and Mandi Zonal Hospital,” he added.

Dhumal said same is the case with state Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Ministry.

“The Centre has sanctioned Rs.100 crore for MNREGA works but due to the lackadaisical approach, these had remained unutilized so far,” he said.

In addition, the daily wages under MNREGA in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana is Rs.250, the government is still paying Rs.170 as daily wage to its workers in the state.

“This is again in conflict with Congress party’s manifesto as during assembly elections, the party had promised to pay a wage of Rs.200 to MNREGA workers in the state,” he said.

The leader of opposition added this careless approach of the Congress government is proving costly to general public as they are not able to benefit from Central grants and schemes.

“The Congress government seems to be misleading the general public of the state by making false announcements for political gains while people are bearing the brunt of inefficient governance,” he added.