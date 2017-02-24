Bihar SSC chairman arrested, IAS body extends support

A senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Sudhir Kumar now posted as the chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) was arrested on Friday from Jharkhand in connection with the test paper leak scandal which surfaced earlier this month. This is the second arrest of IAS officials in the state in the past six month for their alleged involvement in fraud, extremely worrying the IAS association.

Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was arrested along with his four relatives by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the paper leak scandal.

The SIT was looking for the chairman for another round of questioning but he mysteriously went missing since the scandal surfaced in the first week of this month.

Soon after arrested, all were brought to Patna and interrogated by the police, police said. The details of their quizzing, however, are not known. Those also arrested include IAS official’s brother, his sister-in-law and nephew. Reports said two of the relatives arrested by the police had also appeared at the clerical test which was conducted by the BSSC although the tests were cancelled later by the state government following reports of question paper leak.

“The SIT has arrested the chairman on the basis of concrete evidence of his role in the test paper leak,” Patna’s zonal inspector general of police NH Khan told reporters on Friday.

However, his family alleged the IAS officer was having a good track record and was being implicated under political conspiracy. The IAS association too opposed his arrest saying it would provide all support to Kumar and even bear the legal expenses incurred on fighting his case in the court.

Questioning his arrest, the association sought for a CBI probe into the matter to bring out the truth.

What was further surprising RJD chief Lalu Prasad too wondered over his arrest saying the later is known as an honest and upright officer. “Sudhir Kumar is known as a “kada” (strict) officer. It has to be seen now under what circumstances, his arrest was made. Until I get facts, it will not be fair for me to comment over the issue,” said Prasad.

Earlier this month, BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram was arrested after police came to know about his close links with the big racket involved in illegal appointments in government’s departments after taking hefty money ranging between Rs.10 lakh to Rs.15 lakh per student.

Ram’s arrest followed a massive raids at his Patna-based residence during which the police seized candidates’ admit cards, attendance registers and other such incriminating documents pointing to the official’s direct involvement in the racket. So far, 27 people have been arrested in this case since the probe was handed over to the SIT.

This is the second arrest of IAS officials in the past six months, indicating the “steel frame” is slowly getting rusted. Earlier in July last, a younger IAS officer of 2013 batch Jitendra Gupta was arrested by the vigilance sleuths for allegedly taking bribe of Rs.80,000 from truckers plying on the GT road in Kaimur district. This was his first posting as the IAS officer. At that time as well, the IAS association has strongly protested his arrest.