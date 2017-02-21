Bihar officials 'undress' students to curb cheating in exam

The scene outside the examination centres in Bihar is really pathetic this time.

Under pressure to curb use of unfair means in the ongoing class 12 examination which got underway last week, authorities are showing just no dignity towards the poor examinees.

They are pulling their pants down and pushing their hands inside undergarments of examinees to search for chits in full public view, inviting wide condemnations from the general masses.

How things go at the examination centre this time around was clearly visible from a few photographs which have gone viral ion the social media.

In the photographs, the school staffs and cops are seen unbuttoning the pants of the examinees coming to the exam centre and unhesitatingly searching for chits inside their undergarments—a kind of anti-cheating excise perhaps never witnessed in the past. This particular incident relates to Uta middle school, Jehanabad, a central Bihar district.

The extensive searches are not limited to boys only. Even the girls coming at the examination centres are made to pass through similar rigorous humiliating searches by the female cops, though in private. Such scenes are quite familiar at all almost exam centres in Bihar in a bid to curb malpractices in the exam at all costs.

The state government has tightened measures this time after facing much embarrassment for two consecutive years.

The ruling Nitish Kumar government faced severe embarrassment last year when quite many incompetent students topped the merit chart of intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board at the cost of the genuine and meritorious students.

One of them was Ruby Rai, arts topper who spelt Political Science as “Prodikal Science” which is all about cooking. Later, the government registered a case against the fake toppers after the merit scandal came to light.

Prior to that another such visual had gone viral, dealing further blow to the image of the state. The video showed the guardians clambering up to the walls of an exam centre in Bihar and supplying chits to their children appearing at the matriculation exam.

Apparently taking a lesson from these two incidents in quick succession, the state government has resorted to stricter measures to curb cheating in the exam but the kind of steps the officials are taking to plug holes in the system have certainly not gone down well among the general masses.

“We appreciate government’s initiate to curb cheating in the exam but the way the school authorities have gone on nearly undressing the examinees in public which just can’t be approved. One holds no right to play with the dignity of poor students in the name of searching chits,” commented a BJP leader Rajiv Kumar Singh.

Around 1,300 students have been expelled from the class 12 examination in the past five days since the examination began on Tuesday last.

A total of 12.61 lakh students are appearing at 1,274 examination centres across the state. Of the total examinees taking exam this time, seven lakhs are girls.