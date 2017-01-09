Bihar govt in very bad shape: Rudy

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Monday claimed that the coalition government in the state was in a "very bad shape". The people of Bihar were now realising that they made a mistake by voting the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government to power, claimed the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. "Bihar is in a very bad shape. No one knows who is governing the state," Rudy told a press conference here. Sons of a coalition party leader were in the state cabinet while the leader himself was "ruling from behind", the BJP leader alleged in an indirect reference to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. To a query on whether the recent bonhomie between the prime minister and Nitish was any indication of improving relationship between the BJP and the JD(U) in Bihar, Rudy said the Prakash Parv was a religio-cultural function and one should not view it from a political perspective. Modi and Nitish shared the dais during the 350th Prakash Parv (to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru) celebrations on January 5 in Patna where both the leaders praised each other. Rudy alleged that Nitish had failed to deliver on "all the fronts" and claimed that the people were now realising that they made a mistake by voting the government headed by him to power as their aspirations remained unfulfilled. Industries were being closed down and the people of the state were migrating to other states in search of livelihood, the BJP MP from Chapra in Bihar alleged and claimed that the law-and-order situation in the state had deteriorated and criminal activities were on the rise. If things continued in this manner, the people of Bihar would soon teach the state government a lesson, Rudy claimed.

