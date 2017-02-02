Bihar eunuchs turn to study to eke out living

Furiously clapping eunuchs are rather known for seeking alms from the people to eke out their living. But in a welcome change on the social horizon, they are now turning to study to be armed with knowledge and get jobs, instead of being a burden on the society!

As per an official report, as many as 253 transgenders have registered themselves for the matriculation and Class 12 examinations to be held this year. Of the total 253, eight will take the matriculation examination whereas the remaining 245 will appear at the Class 12 examinations, as per details provided by the Bihar School Examination Board. Most of the eunuchs are appearing from districts like Jamui, Madhubani, Gaya, Auranagbad, Siwan Saran, Kaimur, Vaishali, Banka and Patna.

The education department authorities in a bid to help the people from this community allowed them to take examination with their own identity and arranged a special column for the transgender in the online application form for the first time. Their identity will be maintained even in mark-sheets as well certificates, authorities said.

The government initiative has brought cheers among the transgender class. “I was thrilled to tick out in the Third Gender columns especially printed in the application form by the education department. This is a very, very good initiate of the government,” remarked Ragini who will be appearing at the class 12 examination this year. As per a rough estimate, there are about 40,000 eunuchs in Bihar. Out of them, 30 percent are said to have studied up to class eight.

“The transgenders will be allowed to take examinations with other examinations. Our purpose is to provide equal opportunity to all irrespective of genders,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said.

So far, the state government has used eunuchs for different purposes and left them aside after the jobs were done. The first time they were hugely employed was in 2006 when the Patna Municipal Corporation involved them in collecting long-standing municipal taxes from them habitual defaulters. Very recently, the Buxur district administration employed eunuchs to launch campaign against open defecation in the areas.