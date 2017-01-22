Bihar boy to teach Dalit children as punishment

A court in Bihar has asked a teenage boy to teach Dalit children free of cost for three months as punishment for running an illegal liquor trade.

The bizarre judgment was delivered by a juvenile court in Sheikhpura district on Saturday.

The three-member jury headed by Jigar Saha asked the boy to teach Dalit children at his native village Baruna in Sheikhpura district for three months and then serve patients at the local hospital for the next three months as a punishment for his crime keeping in view his age.

The accused has been told to serve patients in physiotherapy of the local Sadar hospital. “The court issued such order as the boy confessed his guilt,” the additional public prosecutor AK Debe said on Sunday.

The accused was caught running an illegal liquor trade at his village in 2014.

Bihar has imposed total prohibition in April last year, and only on Saturday it claimed having formed world’s longest human chain against alcoholism. According to the claims of the state government, more than three crores people participated in the human chain programme.

Last month, another juvenile court had asked a delinquent to wipe floors of a temple for six month as a penance for his crime. The minor boy was accused of opening fire at the security forces while working for the Maoists.

He hails from Sonarchak village in southern district of Aurangabad, a district infamous for Maoist activities. The district hit national headlines when 54 upper caste Rajput villagers were hacked to death by Maoists in 1984.

The court also asked the priest of the local Sun temple at Deo block town where he was asked to serve, to monitor his conduct which will counted before acquitting him of the case.

In July 2013, a court of a Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate in a similar judgment asked a corrupt shopkeeper to clean up a local public ground and give it a tasteful look. The court issued the order against Shamsuddin Miyan who was accused of robbing foodgrains and kerosene oil meant for distribution among the poor.