Bidisha suicide: Husband held for abetment

The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested Nisheeth Jha, husband of Assamese actor and singer, Bidisha Bezbaruah, who was found dead in her flat in Sushant Apartments, Sector 43, on Monday night. He was held under Section 306 (abetment of suicide).

Bidisha, 27, had appeared in the recently released Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos. She was best known for her portrayal of the character Runi in the play ‘Xanto Xixto Histo Pusto Moha Dusto’. She had married Jha last year and the couple reportedly did not have a cordial relationship.

A complaint was filed by her father Dr Ashwini Bezbaruah on Tuesday evening at Sushant Lok police station stating that her husband’s extramarital affair prompted Bidisha to commit suicide. “We spoke to her yesterday over phone around 5 p.m. and she sounded tense. She was crying and wanted to get a divorce from her husband,” her father said.

“I even called her husband who is currently in Mumbai to come back and sort out the issue but he refused and hung up the phone. My daughter’s phone was switched off after we had a conversation but I never imagined she would take such a step,” said Dr Bezbaruah.

ACP Manish Sehgal said the police control room received a call from an apartment resident about her death at around 8 p.m. on Monday. "The police found Bidisha hanging from the ceiling fan in her apartment. Her family was informed and they reached Gurugram," said Sehgal.

In his complaint, Bidisha’s father alleged that Jha had been harassing and threatening her, Gurugram police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.

Bidisha had moved to Gurugram recently with Nisheeth and had joined an advertising and PR agency in Udyog Vihar just two weeks ago. Bidisha was an accounts executive. Nisheeth, who is originally from Gujarat, works for AFCONS India. They got married on 28 April last year. Jha was in Mumbai at the time of the incident and flew to Gurugram late on Monday night and was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Bidisha’s body was sent for postmortem and handed over to the family on Tuesday evening. Her fans expressed their condolences in several messages posted on social media websites.