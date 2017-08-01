Bengaluru police chief Praveen Sood transferred

The Karnataka government has transferred city police chief Praveen Sood, who had drawn flak from Kannada activists and writers during recent protests against Hindi signboards at some metro stations.

T Suneel Kumar has been appointed as the new Commissioner.

A government notification said yesterday that Sood has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as the Additional Director General of Police, Communication, Logistics & Modernisation.

Kumar was earlier the Additional Director General of Police & Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Ltd.

Sood, who had taken charge as the city police chief on January 1, faced criticism from Kannada activists and writers over a police case under section 153A of IPC against activists for blackening Hindi signages at metro stations, recently.

The section relates to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.