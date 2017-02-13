West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is set to formally launch Kalimpong as a new district on Tuesday, said three more districts will be created in the state in the coming days.



Banerjee, who is on her second trip to the hills this year, said Burdwan district's Asansol and West Midnapore district's Jhargram sub-division would become separate districts by April.



"I am in the hills because Kalimpong is becoming a new district. In April, Jhargram and Asansol will become districts," she said.



The Trinamool Congress supremo also said there were plans to upgrade the Sundarbans, world's biggest mangrove delta, into a separate district.



"After the work for the creation of these three districts is over, Sundarbans will also become a district," Banerjee said.



Sundarbans, home to the endangered Royal Bengal tiger, comprises areas in both India and Bangladesh.



The Indian part of the Sundarbans runs through North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.