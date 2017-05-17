West Bengal government on Wednesday rubbished Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav's claim of poor performance by the state government in implementing the Centre's schemes.

"His claim is not based on facts. We have completed constructing 12000 km of rural roads last fiscal and due to this we have received sanctions for another 8000 km for the current year. We intend to send proposals for another 5000 km during the year," state Panchayat and Rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

Besides, the state has executed some 14 lakh rural homes and all central housing pilot projects were successful, he said.

The union rural development minister had on Tuesday claimed that the state had failed to meet targets in the implementation of central schemes and alleged that the state government was unwilling to execute the Centre's development projects.

He said that even toilets, constructed under the central schemes did not have doors and roofs and the officials were silent when asked to explain the non-implementation of the targets.