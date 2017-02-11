Bengal Oppposition leader Abdul  Mannan shifted out of ICU

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Abdul Mannan, was shifted out of intensive care of a private hospital here on Saturday, a medical bulletin said.



The Congress leader was admitted after he fell sick following a scuffle with the security officials in the assembly on Wednesday after his suspension by Speaker Biman Banerjee.



Mannan was "haemodynamically stable, conscious, alert," the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital said in its bulletin. He was being given normal diabetic diet.



Mannan underwent a successful permanent pacemaker implant on Friday.



He was hospitalised with high blood pressure and a complete heart blockage.



The state assembly witnessed tumultuous scenes on Wednesday as Mannan and other opposition legislators protested the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2017.



The bill was brought by the Mamata Banerjee-led government, which envisages stringent measures against destruction of public property.



The Speaker slapped a two-day suspension on Mannan for disobeying his order to remove aprons, placards and posters containing pictures of vandalism in the assembly lobby on November 30, 2006, by then opposition Trinamool members.



Defying Banerjee, Mannan staged a sit-in near the Speaker's podium prompting a call to the marshal and other security personnel to remove him.



As Mannan resisted, other Congress legislators joined in the scuffle.