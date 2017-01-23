Bengal joins nation in celebrating Republic Day

Governor K.N. Tripathi unfurled the tricolor and took salute at a colourful march past at the Indira Gandhi Sarani here as West Bengal celebrated the Republic Day on Thursday.

With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others watching, units from the Army, Navy and Air Force took part in the customary parade with their tableau showcasing sophisticated weapons like the Bofors cannons and multi rocket launcher Pinaka.

Models of Indian naval ship Bramhaputra and aircraft carrier INS Sindhughosh were also exhibited amid much cheers from the huge crowds.

Contingents of Kolkata and West Bengal Police and Border Security Force marched.

Representatives of the fire brigade and NCC cadets as also students of 11 schools from Kolkata and other districts also took part in the parade.

The event saw dare-devil motorcycle stunts preformed by the Army. Young girls of Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira presented a group dance.

On the occasion, the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) formed human chains across the city in support of the country's unity and integrity.

Led by Left Front chairman Biman Bose and CPI-M state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, Marxist leaders and activists formed the human chain calling upon people to stand up against communal intolerance.

The national flag was hoisted at union and state government offices across the state.

A large number of organisations, educational institutions and clubs also celebrated the Republic Day throughout the state by hoisting flags and organising events involving students and children.

Flags were unfurled at the offices of political parties in the city.