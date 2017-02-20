Bengal govt to monitor mid-day meal quality

The West Bengal government on Monday said that it would start monitoring the supplies and quality of mid-day meals provided to school students in the state.

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told the assembly that it had been reported that supplies of mid-day meals do not reach the targetted beneficiaries and were diverted elsewhere.

He said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had given instructions for proper monitoring so that the students were able to partake of the programme intended at lowering drop-outs from schools.

Chatterjee said that the chief minister had also asked for improving the quality of meals supplied and in sufficient quantity.

The minister also alleged that the eggs which were supplied for the mid-day meals did not reach the schools.

He said that the government would instruct officials to conduct surprise checks to see if irregularities were still continuing. The government will also step up vigil, he added.