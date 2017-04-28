West Bengal government on Tuesday said that it is planning to document the success stories of local entrepreneur and industrialists before the next edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit.



Emerging from a meeting here with industrialists and businessmen, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said, "It is important that people listen to the success stories. So the state government is planning to document such stories."



During the meeting, Mitra asked the representatives of various companies to showcase their investments in the last six years.



The minister said that, based on the suggestions provided in the meeting, the state government has decided to from a core committee which will help these industries and companies to meet various challenges in the future.